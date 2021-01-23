Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

