Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,610 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.86. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

