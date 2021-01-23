Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

