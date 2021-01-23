Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 74,013 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $122,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Apple by 26.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in Apple by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 7,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

