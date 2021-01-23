Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.1% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

