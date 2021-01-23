APR Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $43.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $8,657.79 and $43.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 56.3% against the U.S. dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00104876 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000930 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015534 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.61 or 0.00324483 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00024670 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 150.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,430,435 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.