Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,730 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 150,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Aptiv by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 294,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average is $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $152.78. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.