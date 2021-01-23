APY.Finance (APY) Market Cap Hits $6.53 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and $410,233.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00056373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00127582 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00078021 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00275535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00070726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039436 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,309,184 tokens. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

APY.Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.