Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $3.60 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $142.70 million and $50.58 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $3.60 or 0.00011296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.74 or 0.00632553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.35 or 0.04315571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017811 BTC.

About Aragon

ANT is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

