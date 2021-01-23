Aragon Price Reaches $3.79 on Major Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $150.08 million and $53.13 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $3.79 or 0.00011777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00074497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00714462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.46 or 0.04465004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018009 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

