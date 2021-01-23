ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.20

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.20 and traded as high as $6.64. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 2,574,426 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARX. CIBC lowered their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark boosted their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.77.

Get ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$272.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.31%.

About ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.