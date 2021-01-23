Arcblock (ABT) Achieves Market Cap of $11.80 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Arcblock has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00076456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.49 or 0.00652887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.56 or 0.04280709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

