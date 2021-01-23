Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $62.19.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $382.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $794,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 46.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 10.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.