ArdCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $86,643.00 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One ArdCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. ArdCoin has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $86,643.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00055011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00126324 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00078157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00282197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00072049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00039949 BTC.

ArdCoin Token Profile

ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 tokens. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

ArdCoin Token Trading

ArdCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.