Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Ardor has a total market cap of $82.57 million and $5.42 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00116030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00023392 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

