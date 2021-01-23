Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.30. Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 473,224 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$36.34 million and a P/E ratio of -26.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.29.

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac Ã Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

