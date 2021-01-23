Arionum Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Arionum has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $51,596.14 and $21.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,862.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.94 or 0.03850734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00430722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.19 or 0.01334457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.41 or 0.00541098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00428639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00269975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022942 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars.

