Ark Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $52.55 million and $3.63 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,880,706 coins and its circulating supply is 126,659,809 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

