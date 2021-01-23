Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.