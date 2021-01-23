Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Hits $46,614.86

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Arqma has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $46,614.86 and $69.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,358.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.10 or 0.03891074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.93 or 0.00432450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.31 or 0.01339094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.00537679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00429597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00270564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00023323 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,043,740 coins and its circulating supply is 7,999,196 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

