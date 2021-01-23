Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to report sales of $247.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.80 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported sales of $208.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year sales of $885.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $878.30 million to $893.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of APAM opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 129,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

