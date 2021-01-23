Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,552 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.60% of Arvinas worth $24,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $84.09 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

