Arweave (AR) Trading 36.8% Higher This Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Arweave has a total market cap of $179.74 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $5.38 or 0.00016712 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00078224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.57 or 0.00656942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.73 or 0.04321479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.