Aryacoin Price Reaches $0.0467 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $7.50 million and $95,157.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00162222 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile