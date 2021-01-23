AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00012273 BTC on popular exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $3.01 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00058053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00126683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00076447 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00276984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00040427 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios . AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

