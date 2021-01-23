Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will announce sales of $543.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $535.60 million to $551.26 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $533.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $85.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.14. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $89.24.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626 in the last three months. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 6,944.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

