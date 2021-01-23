Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,205 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.1% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $172.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.46 and a 200 day moving average of $139.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

