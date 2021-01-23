Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 2,135 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in The Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 9,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $284.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

