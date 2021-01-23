Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 68 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.72.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,762.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,624.84. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

