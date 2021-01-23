Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.89

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and traded as high as $14.11. Astronics shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 898 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $434.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $106.51 million during the quarter. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

