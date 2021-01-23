Atari Token (ATRI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,963.00

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Atari Token token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atari Token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Atari Token has a market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $31,963.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00076390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.49 or 0.00650637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00046483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.34 or 0.04262268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017842 BTC.

Atari Token Token Profile

Atari Token is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,481,204,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com . Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari

Atari Token Token Trading

Atari Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atari Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atari Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

