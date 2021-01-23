ATC Coin (ATCC) Reaches One Day Volume of $60.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $396,750.88 and $60.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00428883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

