Atheios Trading Up 75.9% This Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Atheios has a market cap of $23,743.20 and approximately $10.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 75.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,992.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.24 or 0.03879760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00429249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.34 or 0.01342012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.54 or 0.00545558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00434416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00270635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00024370 BTC.

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,101,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,107,324 tokens. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

