Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) (CVE:ATY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) (CVE:ATY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.54. Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 53,777 shares changing hands.

Separately, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$63.09 million and a P/E ratio of 11.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) (CVE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.74 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

