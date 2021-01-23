Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Atlassian by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Atlassian by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $235.45 on Friday. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $250.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.75 and its 200-day moving average is $199.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -130.08, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

