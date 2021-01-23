ATN Market Capitalization Reaches $741,641.50 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One ATN token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ATN has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. ATN has a market cap of $741,641.50 and approximately $8,124.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ATN Token Profile

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

