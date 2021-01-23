Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.89 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $13.89 million and approximately $56,658.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00003989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00055228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00127257 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.86 or 0.00724524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

