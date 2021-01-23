Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.18 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00003868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and $30,242.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00055379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00126577 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.19 or 0.00657159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

