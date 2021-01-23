AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Viking Fund Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 380,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 615,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 231,133 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

