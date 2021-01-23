Attila (ATT) 1-Day Volume Tops $215,045.00

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Attila has a market cap of $56.48 million and approximately $215,045.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Attila has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00075644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.29 or 0.00622683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.98 or 0.04399393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

Attila can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

