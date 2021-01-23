Attila (ATT) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Attila token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Attila has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Attila has a total market cap of $57.54 million and approximately $229,498.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Attila alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00075826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00697503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00047182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.98 or 0.04410338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018340 BTC.

Attila Token Profile

Attila (ATT) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Attila

Attila can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.