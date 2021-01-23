Audius Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Audius has a total market capitalization of $25.44 million and $3.08 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00057044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00126406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00076845 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00277695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040121 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Buying and Selling Audius

Audius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

