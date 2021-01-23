Augur (REP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.99 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Augur has a total market capitalization of $197.97 million and $16.99 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for $18.00 or 0.00056365 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00077631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.00701877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.94 or 0.04390777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018273 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

REP is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

