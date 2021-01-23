Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report sales of $60,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $20,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $120,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $180,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $62.09 million, with estimates ranging from $22.91 million to $81.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.
Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $14.86 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.
