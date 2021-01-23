Auroracoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0992 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Auroracoin has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,290.23 or 0.99788726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00026461 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018644 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.