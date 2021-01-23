Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $580.27

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $580.27 and traded as high as $584.40. Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) shares last traded at $574.20, with a volume of 1,411,760 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 512.07 ($6.69).

Get Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 580.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 563.84.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.