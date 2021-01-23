Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $161.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

