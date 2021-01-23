Autonio Market Capitalization Tops $1.64 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $100,275.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00126868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00077080 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00278681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00070771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040220 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.