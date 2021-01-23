AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in AutoZone by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 73,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,343,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,324 shares of company stock worth $56,705,108 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,227.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,297.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,200.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,177.77.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

