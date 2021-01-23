Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Avalanche has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $143.56 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.03 or 0.00040254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00057594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00126284 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00276450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00071034 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,985.73 or 0.95714458 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.